CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of CDW worth $24,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $185.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

