Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.61

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.81. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 87,513 shares traded.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.