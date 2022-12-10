CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.21

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,787,243 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,366.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at CentralNic Group

About CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £16,240 ($19,802.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 760,436 shares of company stock worth $99,307,689.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

