Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Holdings Increased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cerus makes up about 6.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1,789.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,235,028 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 49.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $3.94 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

