CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456,344 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

