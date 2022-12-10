CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,678,195 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX opened at $247.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.60. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

