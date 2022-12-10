CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,532,078 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 193.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.