CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,067,491 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

Shares of TROW opened at $119.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

