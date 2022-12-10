CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447,400 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

