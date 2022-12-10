Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $19,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OGN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

