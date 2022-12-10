Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,305 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 157,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 815.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.44. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.