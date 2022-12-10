Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

