Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

