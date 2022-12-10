Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $859.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.71.

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

