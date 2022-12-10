Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

