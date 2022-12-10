Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
