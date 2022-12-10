Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Ciena Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Ciena by 564.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

