Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.