Colony Group LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

