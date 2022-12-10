Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35% Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FAT Brands and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.91 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.39 Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.48 $10.37 million ($0.61) -10.87

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.70%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 138 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 143 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants in Texas; and franchised 24 Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants six in New Mexico. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

