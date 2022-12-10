CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $60,233.76 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 13,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $60,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 19,273 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $84,608.47.

On Monday, September 26th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 4,532 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $21,662.96.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 800 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70.

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.