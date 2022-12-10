Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $289.39 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $39.82 or 0.00232123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $289.39 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00124067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056864 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00042296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.46012168 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $21,773,344.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

