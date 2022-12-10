Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.90. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 31,154 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.32 million and a PE ratio of 25.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,901,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

