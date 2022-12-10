Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.90. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 31,154 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.32 million and a PE ratio of 25.13.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,901,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.