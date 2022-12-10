Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 1,497 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 246,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NEE stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

