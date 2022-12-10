Continuum Finance Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $16,357.21 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

