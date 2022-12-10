CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 736 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

