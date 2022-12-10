CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

