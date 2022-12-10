Critical Review: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solera National Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.77 $11.09 million $3.68 2.79 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.15 $24.01 million $5.40 8.68

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.78% N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp 32.94% 17.57% 1.26%

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers self-directed checking accounts and non-resource financing. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.