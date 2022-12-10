Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $20.36 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025727 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005149 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.