DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.85 million and approximately $406,049.08 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00005071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

