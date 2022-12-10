Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $744.27 million and $33.24 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

