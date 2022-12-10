Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

