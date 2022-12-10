DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

