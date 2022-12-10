dYdX Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00009319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and approximately $34.67 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

