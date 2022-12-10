Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.36

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.36 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.73). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 667,936 shares changing hands.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.71. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm has a market cap of £128.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.47.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.