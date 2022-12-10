ELIS 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3223136 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

