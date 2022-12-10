Elrond One Day Volume Reaches $21.96 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $21.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $45.85 or 0.00267026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $951.22 or 0.05542064 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00506543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,801,869 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
