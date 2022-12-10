Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $70.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.25 or 0.00112198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,153.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00450162 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021918 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00874320 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00636574 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00254359 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00265108 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,335,612 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.