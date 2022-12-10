Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,984 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 8.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.54 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.