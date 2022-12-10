Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$114.88 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

