Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

