Financial Avengers Inc. Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $60.04 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.