Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 195.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.32.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

