Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.
Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TMFG opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.
