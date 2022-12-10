Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,799.76

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00006410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $50,799.76 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

