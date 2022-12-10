Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.09 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00035473 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $98.84 million and $6.09 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

