FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

