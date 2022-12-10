Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Function X has a total market cap of $75.12 million and $893,371.98 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.52 or 0.05522722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00506411 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.03 or 0.30270639 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
