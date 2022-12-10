G999 (G999) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,716.79 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00025590 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

