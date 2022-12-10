Galxe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.84 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galxe has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00008347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

